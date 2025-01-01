Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to implement Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the state by the end of February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Wednesday.

The minister said that women beneficiaries of the state will receive health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh per annum under the flagship scheme while male beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals up to Rs 5 lakh.

He also said the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be integrated with Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The insurance coverage will be linked to the e-KYC database, ensuring a seamless issuance of health cards. This integration will facilitate access to healthcare services in approximately 30,000 empanelled hospitals in the state and outside, the minister added.

The twin health schemes will cover around 3.5 crore beneficiaries, Mahaling added.

He said a Central team has already visited the state to ensure smooth implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme and that the state government is committed to increasing the number of medical colleges and nursing colleges in the New Year to strengthen the healthcare sector.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed between the Centre and the state for implementation of the two schemes.

Significantly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had allocated Rs 500 crore for execution of Ayushman Bharat in the Budget for financial year 2024-25.

PNN