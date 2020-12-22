Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Tuesday announced his next film, a campus comedy drama titled Doctor G. Ayushmann made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture that shows him holding the script of the film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

“Opening soon for consultation. #DoctorG,” he wrote alongside the photo.

The actor says he fell in love with the script instantly because it is super fresh.

“It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts,” the a tor said.

Anubhuti Kashyap, who makes her debut as a feature film director with this project, said: “I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile and talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally.”

Kashyap has in the past directed the dark comedy mini series Afsos and the acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s segment in Lust Stories, has also penned the dialogues of this film.

Ayushmann collaborates with producers Junglee Pictures for the third time after hits such as Bareily Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

“Ayushmann will elevate the experience even more with this third outing with Junglee,” Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures said.