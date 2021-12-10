Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit the theaters Friday, took a moment to thank his parents, P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana, for the values they have instilled in him.

He feels that it’s their parenting which enabled him to make some brave choices in his career.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with his parents, with the caption: “Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ aims to start a conversation on love as Ayushmann’s character of a body-builder from Chandigarh falls in love with a trans-woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

With this film, the actor continues his streak of doing content-driven cinema that brings different subjects into national consciousness, besides presenting new perspectives.

IANS