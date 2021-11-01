Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana, who has a knack for picking offbeat scripts, is back with yet another unusual story in the form of Doctor G. This time the actor will portray the role of a gynaecologist for the first time in the film which is touted to be a campus comedy drama.

The film, which is produced by Junglee Pictures, marks the third collaboration between the actor and the production house after hugely successful films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah and is the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, the sister of critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anubhuti spoke about wrapping up the movie recently, as she said, “With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres.”

“I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee and the entire team of Doctor G who stood by me and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences,” the director added.

The film draws its strength from its script, and talking about the same, Amrita Pandey of Junglee Pictures, says, “The writers of the film – Sumit, Saurabh and Vishal along with Anubhuti have created a fabulous script of Doctor G which Anubhuti has taken to the next level. We can’t wait to bring it to the theatres June 17 next year.”

Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat and Anubhuti, Doctor G is scheduled to release June 17, 2022.