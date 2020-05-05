Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, claims as a couple they strongly believed in social distancing right from the time they were dating.

On Tuesday, Tahira shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she can be seen sitting beside her then-boyfriend Ayushmann. Even though Ayushmann and Tahira are sitting beside each other, there is considerable gap between the two of them.

“First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan,” Tahira wrote.

Commenting on Tahira’s post, Ayushmann’s “Bala” heroine Yami Gautam wrote: “Ha ha ha this is so sweet.”

Ayushmann’s brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, expressed his love for the couple with red hearts emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008. The couple has a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.