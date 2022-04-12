Mumbai: The makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek, have changed the release date of the film to avert a clash with YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which stars Ranveer Singh.

An Anubhav Sinha directorial, Anek which was earlier scheduled to release May 13, will now hit theatres May 27.

Aditya Chopra and YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha recently spoke and arrived at a common consensus to avoid a clash.

Director-producer Anubhav Sinha who is working with Ayushmann for the second time in the film after their last successful collaboration of Article 15, said in a statement, “A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of Anek by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner.”

The move has resulted in the attachment of Anek with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, added, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to May 27. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of audience attention. As a gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series also said in a statement, “I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek are very promising films and we are also excited to have the Anek trailer attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

Anek, has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.