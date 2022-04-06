Bangalore: Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The move comes after some right-wing outfits launched a campaign demanding shutting down of such loudspeakers. They said that the noise from the loudspeakers caused disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

In this city, about 250 mosques have received such notices. The mosque authorities have started installing devices that keeps the sound within the permissible level, sources said.

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by ‘religious institutions’, pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers Tuesday. They requested them to check the ‘misuse’ of loudspeakers from mosques. They alleged that the use of loudspeakers in mosques has been going on even in the silent zones such as hospitals, important government offices, schools and colleges.

The outfits alleged that the blaring loudspeakers of mosques disturb sleep in the morning. It causes discomfort to students, patients, elderly people and those who work at night.

Following the direction from the DGP, the Bangalore police started issuing notices to the mosques.

Khateeb-o-Imam of Jama Masjid here, Maqsood Imran said the mosques have started installing devices on their loudspeakers after getting the notices.

“Over 200 to 250 mosques in Bangalore have received the notice. We have been told to maintain the sound level. They have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to. If the orders are not followed then action will be initiated,” Imran said.

The Imam added that the mosque authorities have started fitting the device with the amplifier. It ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level. “We also want to ensure that the Supreme Court order is followed. That’s why we have readied the device and started fixing it in all the mosques. That device has already been installed in Jama Masjid,” Imran added.