Bhubaneswar: Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council of Educational Research & Training Saturday declared the B.Ed Entrance Examination 2020 results.

To check their results and the merit list, students are advised to go to https://samsodisha.gov.in/.

Candidates who have their names on the merit list are eligible for counseling. A total of 900 students of both Science and Arts streams have been selected for the counseling.

The exam was conducted between November 3 and 7. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance can check the cut off marks.

Following is the cut-off mark of students of both Arts and Science:

