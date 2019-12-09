Mumbai: After wooing the audience with his latest Punjabi hit, Filhall, singer B Praak has now recorded his first Telugu track Suryodivo Chandrudivo, which will feature in superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

On his experience recording the song, B Praak said: “I had always dreamt of singing or composing a South Indian song and I feel blessed that I got a chance to do it. It was a bit challenging at first but later on, I got a hang of it.”

He recorded the Telugu song with new-generation composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Talking about his other projects, B Praak has sung a new song titled Maana dil in the upcoming comedy Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.