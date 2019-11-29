Ayodhya: The Muslim community in Ayodhya will again be observing the coming December 6 as ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ (Day of Sorrow) to mark the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, a local leader of the community said Friday.

For the last 27 years, from December 6, 1993 onwards, the Muslim community in Ayodhya led by Haji Mahboob, who was one of the main litigant from Muslim side in Babri Masjid case, and president of local organization ‘Anjuman Muhafiz – Masajid wa Maqabir’ (organisation and protectee of mosques and mausoleums), has been observing the day in this manner.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had earlier taken part in some of these occasions, but has, in recent years, given a miss to this mourning event.

Talking to IANS, Haji Mahboob said that he will arrange a mourning session on the morning of December 6 and will be inviting top Muslim leaders to this occasion, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Zafaryab Jilani.

Many other Muslim organisations like the Muslim League and the Muslim Majlis will also hold different programmes to mark the ‘Shahadat’ (demolition) of Babri Masjid.

However, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been celebrating this day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Bravery Day), has decided to end the tradition from this year.

VHP central Secretary Purushottam Narain Singh said that the organisation will not be commemorating the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ anymore now that the Ram temple is going to be constructed following the Supreme Court verdict earlier this month.

(IANS)