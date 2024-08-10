Kendrapara: Over 1,300 baby saltwater crocodiles have broken out of their eggshells to make their way to water-bodies in and around Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, marking the culmination of the annual breeding and nesting season of these endangered reptiles, Forest officials said.

This year a record number of 114 nesting sites of estuarine crocodiles were spotted in the national park, they said.

The sighting of substantial numbers of nests brings home the point of better conservation measures by the state forest department, said Dr Sudhakar Kar, herpetologist and wildlife researcher of Odisha forest department.

The reptiles build nests by the mangrove twigs, leaves and mud on a high ground which is free from watery inundation during the high tide of flood waters during the rainy season and where it can get direct sunlight, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of the park.

The sight of 1,348 baby crocs breaking out of eggshells and their act of loitering aimlessly before hopping into the water bodies and creeks was a visual treat to watch. The emergence of hatchlings has commenced for the past two days and will continue for a week, the official said.

The ground-level staff engaged in maintaining watch and vigil of the nests were privileged to watch the rare natural phenomenon. The fledgling crocs emerged from the shells sans mothers. However, the forest personnel maintained a safe distance from the nests as human interference turned the reptiles violent and aggressive.

Female crocodiles lay 50 to 60 eggs and the hatchlings usually emerge from the nests after 70 to 80 days of incubation period. However, hardly one out of every hundred baby crocs grows to become adults as their mortality rate is very high. In the wild, babies are devoured by predating aquatic animals.

Adequate conservation measures by the state forest department have led to a systematic rise in the number of these reptiles over the years, claimed officials.

The wildlife sanctuary had been kept out of bounds for tourists and visitors to ensure disturbance-free annual nesting of crocs. The animals turn violent and restive over human interference in their habitat. The restriction on entry of tourists to the sanctuary was clamped May 31 and was later lifted July 31, said officials.

One thousand eight hundred and eleven crocodiles were counted this year along the water bodies of the Mahanadi deltaic region.

Estuarine crocodiles are also found in West Bengal’s Sundarbans, having the country’s largest mangrove cover. Besides the mangrove wetlands in Andaman Islands are home to these species. However, the density and population of crocodiles in wild habitats of Bhitarkanika is much more pronounced.