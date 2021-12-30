Sonepur: A newborn was allegedly swapped at the district headquarters hospital in Subarnapur Wednesday. Bisikesan Jhankar, farther of the baby, filed a complaint at Ullunda police station Wednesday in this regard.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. The incident has come just a month after a newborn girl was reportedly stolen from this hospital.

Reports said, a woman, identified as Banita Jhankar of Gandapali village under Ullunda police limits, was admitted to the DHH six days ago after she experienced labour pain.

Hospital records showed Banita delivered a girl December 24. However, in the FIR it was stated that a staff nurse at the DHH initially informed Banita’s husband and mother that she had delivered a baby boy.

However, they handed over a girl after some time, it was alleged. Banita’s husband, Bisikesan Jhankar, demanded an invesatigation into the matter.

He alleged that the hospital authorities are involved in the baby swapping. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in-charge Dr Ramesh Swain said, “We have not received any such complaint yet. However, if we come across any allegation, the matter will be probed.”

Sonepur IIC Niranjan Das said an investigation into the matter is on. He said two baby girls were delivered at the DHH that day.

