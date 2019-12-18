Bolangir: Intensifying their demands for the establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in the town, the Bolangir Action Committee (BAC) has decided to hold a two-day bandh every Wednesday.

Bolangir Action Committee said that during the bandh, they would request all state and central government offices, insurance companies and banks to remain closed to press their three charters of demands including the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the town.

Their demands also include the construction of a bypass and functionalization of the defunct Lower Suktel project in Bolangir among others.

The Action Committee has called for a two-day bandh for government offices, banks, and insurance offices starting from December 18 to press their longstanding demand.

PNN