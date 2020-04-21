Los Angeles: ‘Backstreet Boys’ (BSB) celebrated their 27th anniversary Monday. Members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years.

The beginning

The band, also called BSB, was formed April 20, 1993 in Florida’s Orlando. It comprises Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. They shot to fame with their debut international album, ‘Backstreet Boys’ in 1996.

Thanking fans

BSB shared a throwback picture of the group Monday on a beach on Twitter. “Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. April 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music,” the post on the band’s official page read.

See link: https://twitter.com/backstreetboys/status/1252281386834116622

A popular band in the late 1990s and 2000s, BSB has given several memorable hits. Among them are, I Want It That Way, Everybody, Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely, Larger Than Life, The Call, and Incomplete.

“Then you (fans) came… a dozen… a hundred… thousands… millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead. As long as there’ll be music… #KTBSPA #BSB27,” the band further said.

Worldwide popularity

BSB have sold over 100 million records worldwide. It has made them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world’s best-selling music artistes. The group also released their first documentary movie, titled Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of in 2015.

They have released a total of nine albums, DNA being the latest to be released in 2019.

Agencies