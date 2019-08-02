Jamankira: The bike accident that took place at Badarama ghat under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district July 14 is not a case of an accident but a well planned murder, informed Kuchinda sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Raj Kishore Mishra Friday.

Two out of the five accused in the case were produced in a court after being arrested. They were sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

A Hyva truck and a car used in the crime were also seized.

According to the police, 45-years-old Shyamsundar Singh of Kadalipal village under Badarama panchayat of Jamankira police limits used to earn his livelihood by repairing motorcycles and cycles. He was asleep after dinner along with his family members when an unidentified person knocked on the door July 14 asking for his help to get his motorcycle fixed. Shyamsundar went out, taking him on his motorcycle.

After a long wait, when he did not return, family members started a search for him. Later, they found him lying in the middle of Badarama ghat along with his motorcycle, with a rope mark in his neck and mud on his legs. Blood stains were also spotted few metres from the body.

The circumstances led the family members to believe it to be a case of murder. Shyamsundar’s wife Suchita Devi lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband has been murdered.

After registering a case, Jamankira police had since been investigating into the incident that led the cops to unravel the pre-planned murder.