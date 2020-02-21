Bhubaneswar: The ecotourism project at Satkosia Sand Resort in Badmul started in 2016 on the sandbar of river Mahanadi with an investment of Rs 2 lakh is providing gainful employment to scores of locals.

According to sources, the project started with engagement of only six villagers, but by 2019 it became a big source of direct employment for 34 villagers. The project now stands with 19 accommodations with annual revenue generation of Rs 1 crore.

The project also provides indirect livelihood sources for seven to eight sanctuary villages. By the end of 2018-19 financial year, the tourist footfall stood at 4,450, generating revenue to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore. And by February second week of this financial year, the income has already touched a whopping Rs 1 crore with footfall of more than 4,500.

The locals engaged in the project have been trained and they work in different capacities like managers, cooks, service assistants, receptionists, eco-guides, boatmen and others.

This apart, several initiatives like ‘Know your Birds’, ‘Poacher turned Protectors’, ‘Walk in the Jungle’ among others are run by the community in the Nature Camp. The destination was the first ever ecotourism project in Nayagarh district and now it is one of the successful model of ecotourism in the state.

The project also boasts of having the state’s first Canopy Walk. The Badmul village has now been transformed into an eco-village. There has been marked improvement in the lifestyle of the villagers as the households have been employed in the ecotourism project.

The ecotourism project started after launching of the five-year scheme on ecotourism by Forest department in 2016 has become one of the most favoured destinations for bird watchers, photographers, nature lovers, conservationists, adventure lovers and picnickers.

Cycling on the forest roads alongside the Mahanadi and boating in Satkosia gorge give thrilling experience to tourists. It is an ideal place for cultural and rural tourism too.

Principal chief conservator of forests, (PCCF), Wildlife, H S Upadhyay said, “Our objective is to provide good experience to all the visitors coming to ecotourism destinations in Odisha and also I have observed that there is increase in self confidence of community members specially women due to increase in their income from the ecotourism projects. Every family has earned around Rs 2 lakh per month from Badmul ecotourism project.”

DCF, Ecotourism, Anshu Pragyan Das said, “Like Badmul ecotourism, other destinations have generated high revenues. Debrigarh ecotourism project has earned around Rs 75 lakh till date against the previous year’s income of Rs 49.88 lakh.