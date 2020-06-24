Jajpur: A division bench of NGT has directed the state government to form a special team and probe into the charges of illegal sand mining from Baitarani riverbed at Sanla sand ghat under Korei block in this district in violation of lease norms, a report said.

The National Green Tribunal passed the order over a fresh petition filed before it on use of heavy machines in sand mining from the river ghat in violation of lease norm, Friday. The petitioners are Sarat Chandra Mohapatra, Manas Mohapatra and some locals of Sanla village on the bank of Baitarani river in Korei block. The next date of hearing is scheduled for August 10.

The division bench comprising Justice SP Wangdi and technical member Siddhant Das has asked the state government to form a probe team comprising the district Collector, members of state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) and state pollution control board (SPCB) and submit the probe report before it within a period of six weeks. The SPCB will act as a nodal agency. The NGT has also asked to cancel the lease order and seize all the heavy machines and vehicles if the charges are proved true.

Earlier, the green body in its April 28, 2017 order had banned use of machines in sand mining and directed to seize such machines if found being used during work. However, the administration allegedly did not act on the order, sources said.

The petitioners alleged that the administration has granted manual mining lease to one Debendra Ghadei. However, Ghadei has been carrying out sand mining by using heavy machines in complete violation of pollution, environment norms and other conditions as mentioned in the lease deed. The petitioners had also alleged that the earlier order of NGT has not been implemented.

The lessee has been lifting sand of 200 cusec meter daily while the lease order is for 6.12 cusec meter. The lessee has encroached upon other areas and added them to his lease areas for sand mining without permission. Moreover, sand is being overloaded in trucks and transported to various locations through the river embankments, crowded places; school areas and on PMGSY roads which has posed serious threat to the general public.

The lessee has also not planted trees for environment protection in the mining areas and roadsides as laid out in the lease deed.

When contacted, Pramod Kumar Behera, regional officer of SPCB in Kalinganagar said that a probe team will be formed and report will be submitted before NGT in time.