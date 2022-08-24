Aradi: With the forecast of heavy rains in the next 24 hours, the situation in 35 villages that are already reeling under floods from the Baitarani river in Chandbali, Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks of Bhadrak district, is most likely to deteriorate. Reports said, floodwater from Baitarani river has been playing havoc at Aradi, Olaga, Chandpur and Sundarpur panchayats under Chandbali block; Palasahi and Gaipur under Dhamnagar block and Shyamsundarpur panchayat under Tihidi block for the last two days. Thousands of people have been marooned with water stagnant in houses, while roads and streets remain submerged.

A portion of a road between Muan and Aradi villages is flooded with water disrupting vehicular movement. Crops on thousands of hectares of farmlands in Raipur, Kathamunda, Kantika, Taladumuka, Uparadumuka, Bankasahi and Shyamsundarpur areas under Dhamnagar block have been damaged. People in some localities are spending sleepless nights due to weak embankments where breaches are likely to happen in case of further overflowing of the Baitarani river in the coming days. Though floodwater is receding in the three blocks, further rain will worsen their miseries, locals pointed out.