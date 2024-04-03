Keonjhar: Police are yet to arrest any of the miscreants involved in the loot of the donation box at the Sri Baladevjew Temple in Keonjhar district, sources informed Tuesday.

After the donation box had been broken open and cash looted, police had promised that security measures will be tightened at the temple. However, three days have elapsed since the loot, but no additional security measures have been implemented, sources added.

Sri Baladevjew Temple was established in 1671 and is spread over an area of more than two acres. The height of the temple is 135 feet while the height of the world-famous chariot is 72.4 feet.

Currently, a project is on for the beautification and development of the temple at a cost of Rs2 crore. However, construction work is preventing the implementation of tighter security measures thereby leaving it open for burglary attempts, people in the know of things pointed out. Many places in and around the temple, especially the gates are in a dilapidated condition due to construction work. Hence it is an open invitation for burglars to enter the temple, sources informed.

“The quality of work is not good and the premises are unsafe as the engineers in charge of the work are not visiting the site regularly. It is clear that both the ‘Devottar’ and PWD departments have a sloppy attitude towards work. In case of future theft attempts or loot, they should be held responsible,” said Ashok Kumar Das, a senior lawyer and devotee.

IIC Town police station Ramakanta Soi informed that they are trying their best to identify the culprits and arrest them. “We are taking all possible steps to identify and arrest the miscreant/s involved in the looting of the donation box. We have also asked the department engaged in construction to tighten security measures,” Soi said.

Executive officer of the Endowment department as well as sub-collector of this district, Trilochan Mohanty said “We have told the concerned department undertaking construction work to take proper steps for protection of the temple premises.”

