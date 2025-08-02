Bhubaneswar: The burn victim from Balanga passed away in AIIMS Delhi while under medical care, a source said Saturday.

The victim had suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries and was on a ventilator for several days, the source added.

Though the case was initially probed by the local police, later the Crime Branch was involved.

The victim’s mother, in her FIR at Balanga Police Station, had stated that three unknown miscreants set her minor daughter on fire after taking her away to a secluded place near the banks of Bhargavi river July 19 morning.

The source added that after not getting much success from scientific and forensic evidence collected from the spot, the police investigation was focused on a silver ring recovered from the crime scene.

The incident had sparked nationwide outrage. The girl was initially being treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and was subsequently airlifted to AIIMS Delhi July 20.

