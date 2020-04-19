Balasore: With Balasore district registering its first COVID-19 positive case Saturday, the district administration has sealed all nine entry points to Neliabag where the patient resides.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the administration has announced ward no 27, 28 and a part of ward no-29 of Balasore municipality as part of the containment zone where entry and exit have been barred.

The process of collecting data on the health condition of the residents in the area has already started. Local administration has mobilised 60 ASHA, ANM and health workers in 12 teams to collect data from 500 families living in the containment zone, a source in the administration said.

The administration, meanwhile, has shifted all the family members of the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. They will all be kept in quarantine, it was learnt.

Balasore administration has taken all necessary measures to ensure that none of the residents living within containment zones faces any difficulty. Two vehicles have been pressed into service to supply grocery items, vegetables, medicine and other essential commodities.

The residents have been advised to contact health workers even if they experience slightest cold, cough or fever. “They have been provided with a number, asking them to dial the number in case they face any health issues,” chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Banarjee Prasad Chhotray informed.

These apart, the fire services department has started sanitising the area, it was learnt.

It may be mentioned here that a 58-year old male from Neliabag area in the district tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday taking the state tally to 61. His contacts are further being traced.

