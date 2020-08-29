Khaira: Balasore administration Friday chalked out plans to give Sarisua hill under Khaira tehsil limits in the district a facelift soon.

It is going to be a tourist hotspot in the state, tourism and culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi informed Friday evening.

A team comprising of senior architectures and engineers of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) led by the Minister visited Sarisua hill yesterday afternoon. The team including Balasore forest department officials surveyed available infrastructure at Bandhanata waterfall of Kapilajhuri in the vicinity of Sarisua hill.

A blueprint has also been prepared for the purpose, official sources informed. Balasore Additional Collector Sambit Nayak, divisional forest officer (DFO) Biswaraj Panda, Khaira tehsildar Pradip Kumar Sahoo, block vice chairman Jayant Kumar Rout including local people’s representatives accompanied the technical team.

On being contacted, the Minister said, “I have always given priority to development of Simulia Assembly constituency segment. After being developed and beautified, the waterfall at Sarisua hill will become a tourist hotspot in the district and state as well.”

Notably, the district administration is poised to be tough on mining mafias and keep it aloof from their evil eyes.

PNN