Balasore: To strengthen its base at grassroots level, the BJP has set its sight on membership of farmers in Balasore. It has set a target to get 15,000 farmers enrolled as its members. This was revealed at a workshop organised by BJP Krushak Morcha (Balasore unit). Speaking on the membership drive, Mahendra Das, president of BJP Krushak Morcha, said members of the BJP can be gained online and offline. He urged workers to push the membership drive, which has started from July 6 and will end August 12.

PNN