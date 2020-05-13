Balasore: Balasore district administration Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in areas within 3 kilometres of Balasore station owing to the scheduled influx of large number of migrant workers.

The curfew came in force 12 noon of Tuesday and will end at 12 noon of Wednesday. The decision was taken to curb chances of community transmission of the deadly COVID-19.

Sources said that two Shramik Special trains carrying 2401 migrant workers from Morbi of Gujrat and Thane of Maharashtra will arrive at Balasore station Wednesday.

The areas between Laximinaryan Temple to Suraj Hotel and Station Chowk to Balasore Station come under the curfew zone.

According to the district administration, thousands of migrant workers are expected to reach Balasore station by two Shramik Special trains.

The migrants will be offered food packets and water after thermal screening. Those from other districts will leave in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Balasore district will also have to be under quarantine for 21 days, said an official.

According to the district administration, movement of individuals and even essential activities like opening of medicine shops will remain prohibited during the stipulated period. That said, vehicles engaged for shifting of returnees to their destinations will be allowed.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth have directed the police personnel to step up patrolling in the area.

