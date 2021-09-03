Khaira: Farm activities are in full swing in Khaira block of Balasore district, but shortage of urea has affected farming, locals alleged. They stated that despite raids by officials, some licensed outlets and dealers have resorted to massive hoarding and black marketing of urea.

An artificial shortage of urea and gromore fertilizer is being created by some dealers who sell a packet of urea at double its normal price,’ they said.

Although despite deficit rainfall, farmers have managed to save the paddy, but black marketing of urea at this time has compounded their problem. A packet of DAP is officially priced at Rs 1200; urea at Rs 266.50; growmore at Rs 1450 and potash at Rs 1000.

“Dealers say urea is not supplied to them sufficiently. They sell a packet of DAP for Rs 1600; urea at Rs 350 and gromore at Rs 1700,” they pointed out. Black marketing of fertilizers has created discontent among farmers.

Various farmer organizations demanded that the agriculture department and the administration take up step to rein in fertiliser black marketing There are two wholesalers and 72 licensed retailers of fertilizers in Khaira block.

It is alleged that 60 per cent of the licensed dealers sell fertilizers to other traders in rural areas while farmers are deprived of getting the fertilizers directly from dealers.

Squads carry out raids on godowns –

Basudevpur: Amid allegations of rampant black marketing of fertilisers, officials of the block and district level squads and the agriculture department carried out joint raids on fertilizer godowns and outlets in Basudevpur town and block area in Bhadrak Thursday.

An additional tehsildar, a block agriculture officer, a fertilizer inspector, a civil supplies officer carried out raid at Basudevpur, Edatal, Betada and Kamargaon.

Another squad comprising sub-collector Pitamabar Samal, fertilizer inspector Ritarani Sikh and district agriculture officer Jagannath Nanda raided a fertilizer shop at Gopalpur Chhak.

PNN