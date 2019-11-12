Khaira: The heavy downpours due to the effect of Cyclone Bulbul have damaged about 95 per cent of crops in Sumulia block in Balasore district. The severe damage has left the entire farming community in distress.

Reports from Jaleswar said that as Cyclone Bulbul passed through the coast, gales coupled with heavy rains flattened paddy crops in Simulia, Jaleswar, Bhograi and Basta.

Local farmers alleged the RDC visited Sunday the affected areas in, but did not visit Simulia. Upset over crop damage, farmers Tuesday threatened to agitate near the tehsil and agriculture office.

The affected farmers alleged that though the area has borne the brunt of Bulbul, revenue and agriculture department officials have not yet come to assess the damage. They demanded immediate assessment of the crop losses.

The farmers said that in association with BJP workers they would prevent the tehsil and agriculture offices in 59 panchayats to function properly if their damage is not assessed immediately.

Rainfall destroyed paddy in thousands of acres of land in Rupsa, Anke, Kasipada, Kuradiha, Bahabalpur, Dubulagadi, Chhanua, Sartha, Kasapahla, Srirampur, Rasalpur, Gadapada, Baharda, Routpada, Mathani and Dudhahansa.

Khaira tehsildar said agriculture and revenue officials and gram sevaks will soon make field visits to assess the extent of damage.

