Simulia: Swagatika Priyadarsini Mohanty, a native of Balikhanda in Purushottampur panchayat under Simulia block in Balasore district, has been invited to Toronto, Canada, to be honoured for her groundbreaking research in agricultural science.

Currently pursuing research in the Department of Agricultural Science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Mohanty will be recognised for her study on disease control in groundnut cultivation using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Her work has received high acclaim from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), a prestigious organisation based in Toronto, which extended the formal invitation for her visit and recognition.

A former student of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bagudi, Mohanty later pursued higher studies at OUAT Bhubaneswar before enrolling at IIT Kharagpur. She is the daughter of Khagendra Mohanty, a teacher, and Sarojini Mohanty, a homemaker.

Swagatika credits her success to the guidance of her teachers and the inspiration of her grandparents and maternal relatives.

