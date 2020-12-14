Balasore: Sahadevkhunta police late Sunday night arrested a Bangladeshi man for allegedly smuggling brown sugar into the main jail of Balasore district.

The accused smuggler has been identified as Sheikh Babu Khan.

Police said Monday that they got information about smuggling of brown sugar into the jail. Acting on the tip-off police in civil dress was waiting near the main gate of the jail when the accused reached the spot to carry out his mission.

The cops detained the accused and found 42 grams of brown sugar from his possession. They also seized Rs. 24,000 cash from him.

Police anticipated that the brown sugar is worth around Rs.4 lakh.

Notably, Babu has links with drug trade in Arada Bazaar area. He served jail term for 13 years in a loot case in 2007. After completion of his jail term, he could not go back to his home due to the lockdown and shutdown imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was at Balasore jail barrack under the custody of police. Reports said he was fixing a deal through phone and was under the radar of cops. He was also involved in illegal gun trade, sources said.

PNN