Jaleswar: The porous village routes in Balasore district connecting West Bengal were sealed off during the second wave of Covid-19. However, the areas where barricades and check posts had been put up are lying unguarded now. This has created apprehension among the local residents here. They are unhappy that the local administration has let its guard down now even as discussions about the third wave grow.

The routes connecting Balasore district to different parts of West Bengal had been sealed during the early stages of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of new infections had started going up drastically which prompted the district administration to implement strict measures. Checking at the Laxmannath toll plaza on National Highway-60 was also intensified. However, all that has considerably eased now.

Even though the number of daily new infections have started decreasing, the pandemic situation in the district is still grim. So locals said that restrictions are still needed.

Sources said that taking advantage of the relaxations infected persons from the neighbouring state are slipping into the district.

The barricades put up at Hatapada on Jagannath Sarak, at the toll plaza on NH-60, Ambaliatha-Solpata Road and Sugo-Matipura Road are currently not manned by police personnel. So vehicles from West Bengal are easily entering Odisha, locals said.

Besides, people from both sides are attending weekly markets held at places close to the border areas. They are also taking part in social functions. In most cases Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are not being followed.

“Because of these factors, the number of Covid-19 cases in Jaleswar town is increasing,” worried local residents alleged.

“At a time when the predicted third wave and Delta plus variant are a cause of concern and Covid-19 situation is still grim in the district, it is time for the police to intensify patrolling and take stringent action against Covid-19 violators,” they added.