Balasore: Hopes of chit fund victims have rekindled as the district administration has launched a special drive to collect details of the small depositors in Balasore, a report said.

Following a directive from Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, officials have started visiting door to door, collecting details of the ponzi victims.

As per the report ( 3 and 4) of the Chit Fund Commission, 4161 depositors have not received their deposits from the chit fund companies yet.

On the first day (February 1), officials have visited houses of 454 depositors in different blocks and collected indemnity bonds and other supporting documents from them.

Besides, they have identified 1618 victims in the first day of the survey. According to the 5th report of the chit fund commission, there are 9982 chit fund depositors in different blocks. Of them, officials had visited houses of 761 while 765 victims were identified.

Moreover, data about 46 depositors defrauded by Rose Valley were collected.

It is said that chit fund victims have been asked to furnish dates about indemnity bonds and bank account details at the offices of the tehsil or revenue inspectors of their respective areas by February 7.

All RIs have been instructed to be present in their office from 10 am to 3 pm to receive required information from ponzi victims.

Significantly, the administration has laid stress on an awareness drive for the people. All Anganwadi workers, CDPOs, panchayat extension officers and GRSs were asked to create awareness by visiting houses and to receive forms from them.

It was said that ponzi victims will get return of their deposits in their bank accounts if they furnish necessary documents in time. The administration has advised people to take advantage of this drive to get back their money.

It may be noted here that the administration had recently held a meeting a few days ago and discussed modalities to ensure return of the deposits to small investors.

