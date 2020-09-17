Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed all political parties Wednesday to release all criminal antecedents of the candidates who are to contest in Balasore and Tirtol bypolls.

The directives, in the matter of criminal antecedents being made public by the contesting candidates as well as political parties nominating such candidates, were chalked out in detail in the Commission’s meeting held in the afternoon.

The ECI order insisted that political parties must ensure declaration of the same through print and electronic media.

The directives emphasised that the first declaration must be carried out within initial four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature. However, the second declaration is required to be done within 5th to 8th day of the last date of withdrawal and the third declaration within 9th day till the last day of campaign (two days prior to polls).

This timeline will help the prospective voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner. The uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them shall also publicise criminal antecedents, the ECI directives read.

Notably, these instructions of ECI shall apply with immediate effect.

