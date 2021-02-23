Soro: 11 days after killing her younger son, a woman along with her elder son was arrested from Ichhapur village under Soro police limits in Balasore district Monday.

The arrested mother-son duo was identified as Sukuri Jena and her son Jagabandhu Jena. They had killed Balaram Jena – the younger son.

According to the police, Balaram and Sukuri had a heated verbal duel 11 days ago. The scene turned ugly as Sukuri in a fit of rage attacked her son with a crowbar. Balaram died on the spot.

Sukuri then sought help from her elder son Jagabandhu to dump the body so as to avoid police action. Later, the mother-son duo buried the body in their house. And then the duo remained missing for some days. In fact, they were away to perform some rituals.

The matter came to fore when they returned to their village. Suspecting something wrong with Balaram, their neighbours informed the police. During interrogation, Sukuri and Jagabandhu confessed to their crime.

