Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday ruled out the sexual harassment allegation levelled against headmaster of Krushnabhanu High School of Baliapal in Balasore district.

Speaking to reporters here, Dash said the allegation of a lady Sanskrit teacher of Krushnabhanu High School against the headmaster of the same school is baseless and fabricated.

“As per the enquiry report, the allegations of sexual harassment brought by the lady teacher against the headmaster (Ratikanta Jena) of the school were false and fabricated,” said the minister.

The charges levelled against the headmaster might be the result of past enmity between the duo.

“Headmaster Jena, the lady teacher and the assistant headmaster Sudhanshu Sekhar Jena, all have been transferred to different schools in the very interest of the school and the students,” the minister further said.

However, the lady teacher contradicted the statement of Dash and said, “It’s a conspiracy to suppress the matter. I will fight until I get justice.”