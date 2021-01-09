Mumbai: Telly queen Avika Gor, who started her career as a child artiste with the very popular TV serial Balika Vadhu has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her acting skills.

Adding to it, Avika has impressed everyone with her body transformation. Now the actress is flaunting her fit body and sharing glamorous photos on social media. Currently, Avika has shared a bikini photo of herself that has taken the internet by storm.

Avika is seen lying on a pool side in a blue colored bikini. So far, the post has received more than 50k likes. Along with the picture, Avika captioned it with emoji of Sunflower. The bold look of Avika has now gone viral on social media.

Avika has lost 13 kg weight in just a few months. She says that she has worked hard to make the weight loss journey successful.

Currently, she is dating Milind Chandwani, the contestant of the seventeenth season of the reality-based adventure show Roadies. A few days ago, Avika revealed her relationship by sharing some pictures of her with Milind on her Instagram account.

She is known for playing the role Anandi in Hindi Television series Balika Vadhu. Some of her successful films include Uyyala Jampala (2013), Cinema Choopistha Mava (2015) and Raju Gari Gadhi 3.