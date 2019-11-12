Baliyatra is going to be bigger and better from this year on. The oldest cultural and business trade fair of Odisha that celebrates the state’s rich maritime legacy will be observed as a state-level festival from this year. That definitely is good news given that the fair attracts huge footfall not only from the different parts of the state but also from other parts of the world.

Centuries ago Baliyatra marked the start of the journey of hundreds of traders from Odisha to destinations like Bali, Java, Sumatra and Borneo. During those days, it was one of the biggest fairs in this part of the continent. However, with time, it was reduced to a district-level fair that saw traders primarily from Odisha and neighbouring states.

However, this year the fair is likely to get a facelift given that it has been accorded the status of a state-level fair. That certainly will further charge up the revellers, who wait all year long to make merry at this grand event. Sunday POST takes a look at how Baliyatra would get a facelift this year.

The seven-day long festival will kick start November 12 on the bed of Mahanadi in Cuttack in an area spread over 45 acres. The respective authorities and organisers are working tirelessly to make the biggest open-air festival of the state look grander this year. And for this, the state’s department of tourism will be pumping in `20 lakhs on the fair from this year.

While Baliyatra is an important time for local traders given that it generates huge sales and revenues, visitors also go with a lot of expectations. The department of tourism promises to make Baliyatra an affair to remember for the visitors, who can also expect a spate of new features this year.

Biswaranjan Biswas, additional tehsildar, Cuttack, says, “A lot of new features will debut at this year’s fair. The expectation level among visitors too is soaring. We can assure they will go back with a different experience this year. The plans have been finalised and we are working on them. We also want to keep a few surprises for the visitors. We hope the fair regains its lost glory. We are also expecting a surge in footfall from this year and are banking on the new features for this.”

GO DIGITAL

For years, cash payment was the preferred mode, or at times even mandatory, when it came to booking stalls. Although debit card payments were introduced a few years ago, it wasn’t much in vogue. In an effort to go digital, organisers from this year will be stressing more on digital payments and are making necessary arrangements to make traders comfortable while making and receiving payments.

Given that there has been robust growth in users of UPI payment system, a number of assistance booths too will be set up. The organisers will also be urging traders to receive more digital payments.

Rakesh Manik, who comes every year from Bihar and puts up a cosmetics shop in the fair, says, “I will be accepting Paytm, PhonePe and other such UPI-based transactions. However, I am not sure if there will be any disruptions in the mobile phone network given that there will be a lot of people. I have heard that a few telecom companies will be installing temporary towers for smooth internet service in the area.”

Like Rakesh, many traders feel that cashless transactions will not only make things easier but will also help in boosting sales given that if shoppers run out of cash, they can easily go for digital transaction.

PATHOSTAV

Pathostav, which will make its debut in this year’s edition of Baliyatra, is being touted as one of the biggest attractions. The organisers will come up with an elaborate event on Ring Road. Each day will see a series of events such as rangoli making competitions, painting competitions and health camps. The series of events will start at 6 am and wrap up at 9.30 am. During the event, vehicles won’t be allowed to ply in that area.

“We plan to start the event early to attract more shoppers in the morning. The idea is to keep visitors entertained through various events all day long. We have decided not to allow movement of vehicles during this time. This is in a bid to put a check on pollution, which has become a global concern,” says Shiba Prasad Behera, one of the supervisors deputed by the Baliyatra Organising Committee.

CULTURAL JAMBOREE

Not two but from this year four sprawling stages will be erected where a series of events will be staged to showcase the rich culture of the state and the country. A large number of local artistes will be putting up a variety of performances in the evening that will be attended by the glitterati of the state. Besides, talk shows and panel discussions will also feature in this year’s itinerary.

SPECIAL CARE FOR DIFFERENTLY-ABLED AND SENIOR CITIZENS

Organisers from this year will be making special arrangements for senior citizens and the differently-abled so that they feel comfortable at the fair. Hundred guides and 30 battery-operated vehicles have been specially deputed for assistance and smooth transit of the senior citizens and the differently-abled at the fair premises.

The guides will talk about the history of maritime trade and Baliyatra and will also assist senior citizens and differently-abled while making transactions and purchases.

WATER SPORT

Keeping its promise of making the fair look grander, organisers have created an artificial river to recreate the old days. The river will take you back in time when Baliyatra was primarily a trade fair. Revellers can also take a ride in the Mahanadi River. You can either choose a traditional rowing boat or opt for a power jet from morning through evening on all days.

GO ECO-FRIENDLY

Can’t walk anymore? Don’t worry. If a long day at the fair has drained you out, go hire a rickshaw. Keeping in mind the comfort factor of the visitors and in a move to go eco-friendly, organisers have arranged for rickshaws and bicycles. After parking your vehicles, you can hire a rickshaw from the Baliyatra entrance gate or simply opt for a bicycle to roam around in the fair.

TARAKASI PAVILION

In a move to revive and popularise Cuttack’s dying silver filigree art, Tarakasi Pavilion will make a comeback this year. Organisers had done away with this pavilion, which was a popular draw, sometime back for reasons unknown. However, the pavilion will be back from this year and will house 12 to 15 stalls, which will have on display some intricate filigree designs by the best of the artisans from Cuttack. The products will also be on sale at a fair and reasonable price.

WEALTH FROM WASTE

Every year, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) comes up with a gallery where it showcases model projects that can be implemented in the city. This year CMC will have on display a model of Micro Composting Centre (MCC) at its gallery. A demo will be given on how waste material collected from within the city can be converted to compost in almost no time.

NO TO PLASTIC

Plastic bags have been long banned at the fair. However, the idea from this year is to make the fair a plastic-free affair. Hence not only plastic carry bags but also other plastic products like cups, glasses, plates and spoons too have been banned. Violating the rule will attract penalty.

“For years thunka puri has been served in kendu leaf bowls or earthen pots. Although earthen pots and kendu leaves are getting expensive every day, we still avoid using plastic bowls. More than plastic, the problem is with people who litter the fair ground by dumping the kendu leaf bowls after having the thunka puri,” says, Padmanav Behera, a thunka puri vendor, who puts up a stall at the fair every year.

BIG OFFICE FOR ORMAS

The ORMAS office at the fair ground draws huge footfall every year given that it comes up with attractive replicas of prominent historical and engineering marvels like Shanti Stupa, Lotus Temple and Konark Temple. This year a replica of a bamboo palace will be created. The floors will be made of plywood where visitors can also take selfies.

