Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday detained a woman, claiming to be from Balochistan, who illegally crossed the India-Pakistan border and entered Rajasthan.

The woman was apprehended at the Vijeta post in Anupgarh, Sri Ganganagar district, in the morning, officials said.

She has categorically refused to return to Pakistan, claiming that her life would be in danger if she did.

According to officials, the woman crossed the barbed wire fence and entered Indian territory around 5.30 a.m.

The BSF jawans stationed at the Vijeta post immediately took her into custody.

During preliminary questioning, she expressed her desire to seek refuge in India, citing a threat to her life if she was sent back.

The detained woman has identified herself as Humara (33), a resident of Dagri Khan village in Kech district, Balochistan. She also mentioned that her husband’s name is Wasim and that her parents were originally from Karachi.

Security personnel recovered items like a mobile phone, gold earrings, a nose ring and a gold bracelet from her possession.

Police officials said that security agencies are thoroughly investigating the case.

Authorities are trying to determine her reason for crossing the border and whether she has any links to suspicious organisations.

The BSF officials confirmed that she was apprehended 50 meters inside Indian territory.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, intelligence and security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CID, and the police, have been alerted.

Investigators are assessing whether her crossing was accidental or part of a larger conspiracy.

As of now, the woman remains in the BSF’s custody, and extensive questioning is underway, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik said, “The incident took place at Vijeta Post. Around 5.30 a.m., a Pakistani woman crossed the barbed wire fence and entered Indian territory. However, the soldiers stationed at Vijeta Post apprehended her. Authorities are interrogating the woman and examining her mobile phone as part of the investigation.”

Further details are awaited as the probe is ongoing.

IANS