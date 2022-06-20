Nayagarh/Dasapalla: Bamboo cutting from the community-guarded Beberi forest under Dasapalla range in Nayagarh district has met with stiff resistance from tribals, who are enraged over the issue. A Sambalpur-based company has already carted away seven truckloads of bamboo from the forest. Local tribals who have been guarding the forest over years opposed it . They have resolved not to allow further bamboo cutting from the forest. They said, “The government has permitted us to guard the forest and certificates to protect community forest resources have been issued to us.

The forest department has allowed cutting of bamboos without taking permission of the committee. This is illegal and how could the DFO allow such illegality?” Reports said, Pokharigochha reserve forest is spread over 1,606.09 acre, including 77.79 acre of gramya jungle. Tribals of Beberi have been guarding and nurturing the forest for the last 20 years.

In 2004-05, the forest department had formed a Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS) and allowed it to guard the forest. But no financial incentives were provided to the tribals, it was alleged. This led to deep resentment among tribals who eventually left the VSS. Later the tribals applied for certificate for protection for community forests. The administration took their case into consideration and granted forest resources certificate to the tribals in 2022. They were also given map of the forest.

As per the certificate given by the administration, the tribals are now guarding the forest. However, in the last few days, a Sambalpur-based company has been cutting bamboo and transporting it elsewhere. “Though we have been opposing the bamboo cutting, the company is paying little heed to us. Even the company staff has termed the certificate of guarding forest as wrong one.” they said. The tribals were left fuming over the development and held an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. They resolved that the bamboo cutting will be opposed tooth and nail.

President of the community forest resources committee, Paramananda Mallick said that cutting bamboo without taking our permission is illegal. “We guard the forest. How can a company cut it away?” he fumed. Contacted, Dasapalla ranger Nikhilesh Mallick said that if the tribals intimate their problems to the forest department, the issues will be sorted out. DFO Khyama Sarangi said if the tribals have not been taken into confidence in the matter of bamboo cutting, the matter will be looked into. If the tribals are still part of the VSS, about 50 percent of the money paid by the company towards bamboo will be shared with the tribals, he added.