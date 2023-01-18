Kendrapara: Normal life was thrown out of gear here Tuesday when members of Medical Banchao Kriyanusthan Committee observed a 24-hour bandh demanding conversion of the old building of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Khadianga in the town into a city hospital.

All business establishments remained closed and vehicles stayed off the roads as protestors burnt tyres and put up barricades at over 30 places. Attendance in all banks, government and private offices was thin as the agitators resorted to picketing and did not allow movement of people during the bandh.

The agitators held a protest meeting and road blockade at Tinimuhani Square on Cuttack-Chandbali road, the main entry point of the town. Movement of vehicles on CuttackChandbali main road was severely affected due to the bandh.

Notably, all departments of the DHH barring Gynaecology and Blood Bank were shifted from the old building at Khadianga to new building at Samagudia January 9, 2023. Since then, the residents have been demanding conversion of the old building into a city hospital.

The old building is currently functioning as urban health centre, where OPD services are available from 8am to 12 noon and 4pm to 6pm.

-PNN