New Delhi: Despite its nerve-wracking traffic snarls, Bangalore is still the most preferred city to work among IT professionals in the country, while Delhi-NCR is the least preferred among the top five cities for techies, said a survey Wednesday.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune are the most preferred cities by IT professionals in India, showed the survey by one of India’s largest technology communities TechGig.

“Indian techies constitute one of the biggest workforce groups at India Inc. It’s important to understand their preferences,” Sunjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig, said in a statement.

“The trends found by this TechGig survey help in understanding the factors that matter most to the Indian techies. Bengaluru is a clear winner here and future career prospects are one major reason for this ranking,” Goyal said.

The survey involved over 1,830 professionals. About 30 per cent of respondents belonged to the senior management roles, including the executive and the top managerial posts.

Most of the survey respondents (75 per cent) belonged to the 25-35 years age group, having a work experience of at least 2 years.

The TechGig survey revealed that over 57 per cent of IT professionals are already working in the city of their choice.

When asked about their future plans about shifting the city, most of them showed no interest in changing their city of work.

