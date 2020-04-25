Bangalore: The lion’s share of Karnataka’s 474 COVID positive cases have emerged from Bangalore, followed by Mysuru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and others, an official said Friday.

“Bangalore leads with 129 cases, followed by Mysuru, 87, Belagavi, 45, Vijayapura, 35, Kalaburagi, 36, and others,” said an official in the State COVID War Room’s statement.

According to the War Room’s analysis and analytics of COVID data till Friday evening, cases currently active are lesser than the reported cases, considering cured people have been discharged.

By Friday evening, there are 305 active COVID patients isolated at designated hospitals across the state, led by Bangalore Urban, 67 cases, Mysuru, 55, Belagavi, 41, Vijayapura, 37, Kalaburagi, 26, Bagalkote, 21 and others.

Of the 474 cases, 151 patients got discharged and 18 died.

Incidentally, in the past five days, the state has recorded a daily positive case average growth rate of 3.98 per cent.

Though the initial positive cases mostly surfaced from international arrivals, a massive 373 cases in Karnataka have purely emerged from within the country.

Age-wise, two age brackets of 30-40 years and 20-30 years have contributed the highest number of COVID cases in the state, 118 and 116 respectively.

Fatalities, however, were found mostly in cases above 50 years of age.

In the category of district-wise patients above 60 years, most vulnerable, Bangalore contributed 23, followed by Kalaburagi (8), Vijjayapura (6), Belagavi (5) and others.

Of the 474 COVID cases in the state, 341 are men and 133 are women, representing 72 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

For most of the days, daily COVID tests were less than 2,000. Only from Sunday, Karnataka started testing more than 2,000 people a day. Wednesday recorded the highest number of tests in a single day at 3,279.

Consequently, Karnataka has conducted only 525 tests for every 10 lakh people, higher than the national average of 383.

Across the state, the rate of positive cases is 1 per cent for every 100 tests.

Karnataka’s COVID war room is operating out of Balabrooie Guest House at Vasant Nagar in the city.

