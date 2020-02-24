Perth: A substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six against Bangladesh in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match, here Monday.

Invited to bat, India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39, 17b, 2×4, 4×6) coming out all guns blazing. However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old, who produced an entertaining knock.

Attempting another big one, Shafali skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana. This was after opener Taniya Bhatia (2) was sent back by Salma Khathun.

Jemimah Rodrigues (34, 37b, 2×4, 1×6) played a sedate yet crucial knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (8) was already dismissed by Ghosh.

With both Shafali and Harmanpreet cooling their heels back in the dugout, India’s run-rate took a dip. Then Jemimah erred in judgement while calling Deepti for a single and was run out.

Richa Ghosh, who replaced Smriti Mandhana in the playing XI, hit two splendid boundaries before holing out to Nahida Akter off Salma Khatun. The slide continued with Deepti Sharma (11) running herself out following a mix up with Veda Krishnamurthy (20, 11b, 4×4).

PTI