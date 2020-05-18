Dhaka: A Bangladeshi medical team led by a senior doctor has claimed that a combination of two drugs is working wonders on coronavirus patients. The team said that the combination has yielded ‘astounding’ results in curing the patients with acute symptoms of coronavirus.

So far 319 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic coronavirus in Bangladesh. The country has so far reported 20,995 coronavirus cases.

New ray of hope

The Bangladeshi medical team includes prominent physicians. The findings will certainly raise hope at the time when the coronavirus is wreaking global havoc.

“We have got astounding results. Out of 60 COVID-19 patients, all recovered as combination of the two drugs were applied,” said Professor Dr Md Tarek Alam. He is the head of medicine department at the private Bangladesh Medical College Hospital (BMCH).

Combination of drugs

Alam said a frequently used antiprotozoal medicine called ‘Ivermectin’ in a single dose with ‘Doxycycline’, an antibiotic has worked wonders. It has yielded virtually the near-miraculous result in curing the patients with COVID-19.

“My team was prescribing the two medicines only for coronavirus patients. Initially most of them reported respiratory problems with related complaints. They later tested COVID-19 positive,” Alam said.

Efficiency level high

The team claimed that the efficacy of the drug developed by them was very good. They said most of the patients recovered from the virus within four days. Dr Alam added that there were no side effects of the combo drugs.

“We first tested them for COVID-19. The combination of drugs was applied to positive coronavirus patients. They (patients) are recovering within four days,” Dr Alam informed. “The repeated or second tests, in line with the procedure, reconfirmed them COVID-19 negative. We are hundred per cent hopeful about the effectiveness of the combination,” he added.

Going through procedures for recognition

Dr Alam said they have now contacted the concerned government regulators. They are also preparing to exhaust international procedures for acknowledgement of the drugs for the COVID-19 treatment.

Alam said his team was preparing a paper on the development of the drug for an international journal. Scientific review of the drug must be done before it is granted recognition.

Second opinion

Alam’s associate Dr Rabiul Morshed said despite being a non-COVID-19 facility patients ‘directly and indirectly end up in BMCH’. “All of them have shown remarkable recovery being (COVID-19) negative in four days. They also demonstrated 50 per cent reduction of symptoms in three day,” Dr Morshed said.

Agencies