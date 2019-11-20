Dhaka: Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain was Tuesday banned for five years by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with two years suspended, for assaulting a team mate during a National Cricket League match.

The incident happened during a match between Dhaka division, for whom Shahadat plays, and Khulna Sunday.

The 33-year-old physically assaulted team mate Arafar Sunny Jr over what was reportedly an argument over shining the ball. ESPNCricinfo reports that Shahadat had to be restrained by other players and was withdrawn from the game.

He has also been slapped with a fine of BDT 100,000 (approximately Rs 84,677) and can appeal the penalty by November 26.