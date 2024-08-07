Dhaka: Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the bodies of 29 people, including 20 Awami League leaders, were found across the country, local media reported Wednesday.

These deaths follow the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her departure from the country Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

At least 10 people were killed in violence-hit Satkhira, and 11 more lost their lives in mob attacks in Comilla.

The turmoil has led to widespread vandalism and looting of the homes and business establishments of Awami League leaders and activists. Police have also reported incidents of arson across multiple cities.

Eyewitnesses recounted an attack on the house of former councillor Md Shah Alam in Ashoktala, which was set ablaze by an “angry mob,” reported Dhaka Tribune.

Six people, including five teenagers, were killed in the fire, with their bodies recovered on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Similarly, four people died when a mob set the house of Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam Shimul of Natore-2 (Sadar and Naldanga) Constituency on fire. Their bodies were later found in various rooms and balconies of the house.

In Dhaka, parts of the central office of the Awami League in the Gulistan area were repeatedly set on fire, even as hundreds of people looted furniture, tiles, rods, and other items from the burning building.

The office was first set on fire shortly after Hasina’s resignation and was attacked again around 12:30pm Tuesday.

In Feni, local police found the bodies of two Juba League leaders, Mushfiqur Rahim and Badsha Mia, Wednesday.

Across the country, Awami League leaders and minorities have become the main targets of the ongoing violence.

In a particularly devastating incident, 24 people were killed when a mob set fire to the Zabeer International Hotel in the Khulna Division. The hotel is owned by Shahin Chakladar, the General Secretary of the Jashore District Awami League.

“The bodies were lying on different floors,” said Mamun Mahmud, Deputy Director of Khulna Fire Service.

The fire was finally extinguished around 5:45am local time Tuesday.

IANS