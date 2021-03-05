Kendrapara: The problem concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Kendrapara district is growing with each passing day, a report said.

The immigrants after entering Kendrapara district have started showing their might on local residents. If unchecked, this might result into a serious law and order problem.

In the latest case, a woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband and nephew after she refused to accept that the latter is her biological son, a report said.

The woman was identified as Subhadra Ray, wife of Bikash Ray of Barkolikhala village under Mahakalapara block. The accused were identified as Bikash Ray and nephew Amit Ray.

The dispute arose after Subhadra refused to acknowledge Amit as her own son which the later wanted to get a domicile certificate and other papers. Enraged, Bikash and Amit attacked her rendering her critical.

She was admitted to Mahakalapara community health centre. Later, she lodged a complaint at Jambu Marine Police station but police are yet to take any action. Subhadra is originally a native of Malkangiri district and was once a Zilla Parishad member.

Later, she came in contact with Bikash, a Bangladeshi immigrant who was then living in Malkangiri and eventually married him. The couple soon shifted to Barkolikhala village. She alleged that her husband is a native of Arwel village in Bangladesh.

Two years back Amit came to live with them. He tried to generate the papers to prove his nativity for which he asked Subhadra to identify herself as his mother to which she denied.

As a result, Bikash and Amit started torturing her. She lodged a complaint with erstwhile Collector following which Amit was asked to leave the country and his Bangladeshi passport and voter identity card of India were seized.

Amit again trespassed into the area and asked Subhadra to help him get the papers. He and Bikash assaulted Subhadra after she declined to oblige them. The assault of the woman is indicative of the serious problem posed by the Bangaldeshi immigrants in the district.

However, the problem is on the rise as the political leaders and the administration are keeping mum due to vote bank politics. The district administration is equally silent and is only waiting for an order from the government.

Residents have demanded an enumeration of the actual citizens in the district. Senior citizen Pratap Kumar Tripathy, social activist Sunil Kumar Gantayat, Bibhuti Bhushan Rout and Amarbar Rout said the population of Bangladeshi immigrants has grown exceptionally posing a serious threat to the security of the country.

However, only 1237 immigrants were permitted to stay in the district during the Bangladesh war. The district administration had issued deportation notice to 1551 immigrants in 2005 which was rejected by the Orissa High Court 15 years later in February.

When contacted, ADM Basant Kumar Rout said the local police have been asked to take action on the complaint of the woman. Jambu Marine IIC Maneswar Sethi said a primary inquiry has been ordered.

