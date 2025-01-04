Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) has decided to investigate irregularities and shortcomings in all previous elections, including the three preceding elections that have been controversial during the Awami League-rule in 2014, 2018 and 2024.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that following a meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin instructed all 10 regional election officers to examine the reasons behind the decline in the electoral system and submit detailed reports.

The CEC issued written directives, asking regional officials to identify past irregularities and deficiencies and report their findings to the EC secretariat.

The 2014, 2018 and 2024 national elections are widely regarded as some of the most controversial in the country’s history.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and allied parties boycotted the 2014 election, resulting in one-sided voting and unopposed election of 153 candidates, an unprecedented occurrence in the country’s electoral history.

The 2018 election was marred by allegations of rigging and came to be known as the “midnight election”, with the BNP and its allies winning only seven seats.

The BNP and like-minded parties abstained from participating in the January 2024 election that faced criticism for allegedly fielding dummy candidates from the ruling Awami League as opposition representatives. As a result, the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League managed to secure a fourth consecutive term in office.

Following the reconstitution of the EC, demands for a thorough investigation into these elections were raised by civil society, media representatives, and prominent individuals. They stressed the need for electoral reforms and accountability to restore public trust.

In his directive to officials, the CEC emphasised the importance of delivering free, fair, and impartial elections. CEC Nasir Uddin asked the electoral officers to adopt the good practices and discard the bad ones.

“The EC is committed to earning the nation’s trust by delivering transparent elections. Field officers must always be prepared to organise elections at short notice,” he said.

The newly formed EC, which assumed office on November 21, has already initiated several reform measures while preparing for the 13th National Election.

A few days ago, CEC Nasir Uddin said that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League may participate in elections unless the government or the judiciary issues a ban against the party.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, 84, who was sworn-in to lead the interim government after the ouster of Hasina in August, during his Victory Day speech on December 16 indicated that elections might be held by early 2026.

“Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026,” he said. Yunus said that the elections would be held after updating the voters’ list.

