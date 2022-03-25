Jharsuguda: Odia boy from Jharsuguda has left celebrity choreographer Remo D’Souza, actresses Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy spellbound with his scintillating performance at the popular dance reality show, DID L’il Masters Season 5.

Son of a bangle seller, 11-year-old Roshan Kumar Sahu has brought laurels to Odisha with his talent and dance moves. The little kid left the judges awestruck with his performance and has made it to the next round of the dance reality show.

The judges were all praises for the little kid as he performed hip-hop on a remix of ‘Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast‘ from Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Jung’.

But what caught everyone’s attention was the story of his mother Sharda Devi. The judges were moved to know that Roshan’s mother has been selling bangles, travelling from one village to another, striving to ensure her son’s dream come true.

Roshan’s mother moved out of her in-law’s house after being subjected to domestic violence. Now, to eke out a living and to support the dreams of her three children, she sells bangles door-to-door.

However, her plight has not come in the way of her children’s dreams. She is doing everything to ensure that her children get all the facilities that a normal child should get.

Sharda said, “My husband used to torture me physically and mentally over small issues. He used to beat me frequently in an inebriated condition. One day, he tried to set me on fire after pouring kerosene on me.

After that, I ran away from the house with my children. Now, I am staying with my parents.” While Sharda sells bangles, her elder son works as a daily wager.

Touched by Sharda’s struggle for her kids, Remo said, “You reminded me of my mother. She used to support me like this at a time when we had nothing.

Whenever a child like you performs in front of me, I see my reflection in them.” Assuring his support, Remo said, “I take the responsibility of Roshan’s dance training from today as long as he wants to pursue it.

Roshan! from now on, you are mine.” On a happy note, all the three judges pressed the ‘YES’ button for Roshan selecting him for the next round.

