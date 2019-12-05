Bhubaneswar: Police Thursday recovered a body of a woman at her rented house in Baramunda Housing Board Colony here, a police officer said.

The deceased woman was identified as 32-year-old R Ranjita Rao, working as a senior manager at a nationalised bank here. She was unmarried and hailed from Nabarangpur district and was staying in the rented house along with her parents.

“The reason behind the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained. We have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem,” the officer said.

The body was found hanging, he said.

The police said it appeared that the woman manager took the extreme step, maybe due to depression and work pressure.

“We had a conversation last evening around 8.30 pm after she returned from office. She was absolutely normal. I am shocked over her death,” said the deceased womans father.

He said that Ranjita was being treated for physical illness but was mentally strong and healthy.

