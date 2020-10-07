Deogarh: Robbery bid at the Utkal Gramya Bank in Deogarh district was foiled after the security alarm of the bank went off in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, three to four bike-borne miscreants broke into the bank after breaking the shutters around 2AM to 3:30AM. Though the robbers managed to sneak into the strong room of the bank, they failed to break open the lockers and had to flee after the security alarms installed inside the room went off.

Sources said, around Rs 13 lakh was stored inside the strong room of the bank Tuesday.

Before fleeing the spot, the robbers also damaged the CCTV cameras installed on the bank premises in a bid to destroy the evidences.

The bank employees came to know about the incident Wednesday morning, when they reached the bank. The bank officials immediately sounded the police, and an investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a team of police officials have reached the bank and started an investigation in connection with the matter. However, police is trying to find out about the miscreants from the CCTV clips clicked before the destroying of the camera by the miscreants.

An employee said, “A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants at the local police station.”

PNN