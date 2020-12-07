New Delhi: Bank unions said Monday they will not participate in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ Tuesday. However, the bank unions expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have called for a nationwide shutdown Tuesday. They have called the bandh to protest against three recently enacted agriculture-related legislations.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) general secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers. However, it will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

Similarly, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam said the body also supports the farmers’ agitation. However, the union members would not go on strike or abstain from work.

Union members would wear black badges while on duty. They will stage protest after or before working hours and display placards before bank branches to support the cause of farmers of India, Venkatachalam informed. He added that banking operations will not be hit.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the new farm laws. They claim the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system. It will leave them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporate houses.

Meanwhile, farmers’ leaders have said that nobody should be forced to observe Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday. They said that emergency services will be allowed.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.